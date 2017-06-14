Diatone Drone Hardware: New Line, New Drone?

The consistently back-ordered Diatone Crusader GT200 may be the best Plug-and-Play (PNP) racing quad available, but it comes at a steep price of $280 due to the extremely high demand. However, that may be old news before we know it. If you've been saving up for a Crusader, in other words, you may want to wait a little longer. Things are about to change.

Diatone is launching a brand new line of drone hardware, and Aerial has heard some interesting rumblings through the proverbial grapevine. It looks like Diatone will be unveiling new and improved motors, ESCs, and even an advanced F4 flight controller. Not impressed? Diatone also released a curiously blurry image that looks like an update to the Crusader GT line that implements all of the above. We're hoping for some more information and high-res images of all this, but for now, let's appreciate what we do have.

Although we can point to some new, blue 2306-2450KV motors, we don't yet have a detailed list of specifications. But we do have some photos of the new parts, as well the aforementioned possible follow-up to the Crusader GT model. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, take a look below and chime in with your thoughts on all this in the comment section.