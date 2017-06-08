Is the Sky-Hopper the 'Flying Car' the World Has Been Waiting For?

Sky-Hopper, a company that aims to provide an affordable, efficient manned multicopter to the public, is Peter Dobber's passion project. Having graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science and spending most of his life in the IT field, Dobber's programming abilities and computer engineering skills helped lay the perfect foundation for his actual ambition: "Developing the first affordable eco-friendly aircraft for everyday use, that is safe, affordable and as easy to use as a mainstream car and is so small it fits a standard parking space," as Sky-Hopper's website tells us.

Of course, the Sky-Hopper team isn't as well funded or resource-laden as Google and their version of the 'flying car'—but they've been making substantial progress regardless. Last September, they finally reached the most important stage of this endeavor: a successful, manned test-flight. This was a huge leap forward from their proof-of-concept test in July of 2015. Take a look at the latest flight for yourself, courtesy of Peter Dobber's personal YouTube account.