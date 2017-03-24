Lewis Hamilton Tops First Practice Sessions For 2017 Australian Grand Prix

The 2017 Formula 1 season has officially started! The cars took to the track in Australia at Melbourne's Albert Park on Friday for the weekend's first two practice session. Not long after the teams completed some installation laps, Williams driver, Lance Stroll turned in the first timed lap of the year. Using the red super-soft tires, he set a time of 1:33:308. Following him, Sauber's Marcus Ericsson pulled out a 1:33:035 on the harder yellow-banded soft tires. When Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton banged out his first hot lap, he reminded everyone that it was his team that won the last three titles. Hamilton clicked off a 1:26:478 on the super-softs.

After a short break, everyone started hitting the track again with about 41 minutes left in the session. One after another, the fastest laps were set. First, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with a 1:24:886 on the super-soft tires. He was then bettered by new Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas with a 1:24:803, who was instantly bested by his team mate Lewis Hamilton's 1:24:220. Hamilton's time is just 0.095 seconds shy of the race lap record lap at Albert Park set by Michael Schumacher in 2004. Both Mercedes drivers set their times on the purple ultra-soft tires. Those times would stand for the rest of Practice One.

A few hours later, the second practice session proved to faster and a bit more action packed. Some drivers pushed the limits of their car a little too far. The first to mow the grass was Haas' Kevin Magnussen after a huge lock-up in turn one. Shortly after, Joylon Palmer recorded the first official crash and red flag of 2017. While accelerating out of the final corner, the rear stepped out, sending him backwards in to the tire wall, then spinning around causing the heavy front end damage as well. Joylon walked away with only his ego damaged. The mechanics at Renault will be pulling an all-nighter to have the car ready for Saturday's practice and qualifying.