Even Lewis Hamilton Is Agitated by Honda's Weak F1 Engine

Lewis Hamilton's former McLaren teammate, Fernando Alonso, has been an open critic of the Honda engine powering McLaren machines since the car giant rejoined Formula One, in 2015. McLaren have been disappointed with the performance and reliability of Honda's engine since day one, with early iterations frequently failing mid-race, and power output being significantly lower than competing Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull engines. Alonso became so frustrated with Honda that he humiliated them at their home race in Japan by comparing their engine to a powerplant from GP2, a Formula One feeder series, which uses weaker engines and less downforce. He did this over team radio, which was broadcast live across the world.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are two drivers you would expect to hold grudges against one another. It could be argued that they denied each other the 2007 World Championship win, as both finished with identical point counts—109—both one point behind Kimi Räikkönen's finishing total of 110. In spite of this, Hamilton has, after watching Alonso's plight from afar, come out in support of his former teammate.

The majority of drivers, commentators, and teams regard the McLaren cars' weakest part, since the Honda partnership began in 2015, to be the engine. The engine development restrictions were scrapped after the end of the 2016 season, which should have allowed Honda to catch up with the competing Renault, Ferrari, and Mercedes engines. Instead, Honda managed to design an even less reliable engine that retains many of the faults possessed by its previous effort.