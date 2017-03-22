Here's a Look at the 2017 Audi RS3 LMS TCR
Audi Racing's newest race car is seen testing at the track.
Audi and saloon racing go hand in hand. They've done historically well in several classes including DTM, IMSA GTO, and other touring car series that promote the sportiness of four doors, and they look to keep that going in 2017. Their latest family/performance oriented car, the RS3, provides a hefty punch with plenty of practicality to boot, and now, the manufacturer has retooled the car to meet TCR regulations by fitting all of the aero, safety, and engine modifications needed. That being said, Audi was forced to drop the 2.5L five cylinder from the road car and input a 2.0L turbo four to compete in the class, much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.
Is it still as exciting to see go around track? We're not sure. It doesn't feature the same theatrics of the 20v, but it does have trick suspension and chassis dynamics to make it equally as fast. It makes 330 HP, so it's not lacking in that department, either. It looks even better than the aggressive road going version, carrying on Audi's tradition of amping up their models to 11 for race spec.
Regardless of our preference, it'll be interesting to see how it compete against others in its class. Other manufacturers like Honda and Peugeot have placed a target on Audi's back, so don't expect it to be an easy ride for them.
The first big event of the 2017 TCR season will be at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April. Shortly after than in May, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will play host to one of the most significant races of the calendar year.
