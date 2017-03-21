Force India Asks Sergio Perez to Lose 4 Pounds Before The Start Of The 2017 Formula 1 Season

Formula 1, having finished winter testing, the start of the 2017 season is just days away. The teams are looking to the little things to give them an advantage. In the case of Force India-Mercedes, driver Sergio Perez has been asked to lose 4 pounds. Perez spoke to The Telegraph and had this to say:

“The team’s stipulations could not be stricter. Pérez and his team-mate have been told that they need to weigh no more than 11 stone by the time they line up on the grid for next Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix. As it stands, Pérez is 4lb over that target and acknowledges he has been struggling with some aspects of the car’s handling.”

To most people, 4lbs might not seem like that much, but in Formula 1, weight is everything. This is true across the board in racing, but with the car's minimum weight at just 1609 pounds (728kg), 4 pounds of extra driver might as well be a ton. Last year, Force India had it's strongest season yet in F1, finishing a solid 4th in the Constructor's Championship, though still very far behind 3rd placed Ferrari. While continuing to have power units supplied by Mercedes, arguably the best engine on the grid, Force India are looking to prove and improve itself again in 2017.

Force India-Mercedes It's a very tight fit in an F1 cockpit