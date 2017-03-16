This Belgian Rally's Porsche 911s Sound Crazy Good

Though new compact cars are usually the choice vehicle for professional rallying, as this YouTube video from a recent European rally reminds us, rear-engined Porsche 911s aren't half bad at speeding down a gravel-covered rally stage either.

A video shared on YouTube Thursday shows a bunch of rally cars going around a few corners on a shakedown stage head of a competition. In the clip, we caught a glimpse an E30 M3, a handful of 997-generation Porsche 911s, one classic 911, several Ford Fiestas, and even a cute Opel Adam—and those are just the cars that immediately caught our attention.

The cars in the clip appear to be testing for Spa Rally, an event that's taking place Saturday and Sunday in Belgium.

That said, did you hear those damn 911 rally cars? Especially that one at the 2:10 mark, the way that Porsche sounds as it bounces off the limiter—damn.

Remember, 911s are in no way new to the rallying game. In fact, they even make solid ice driving cars, as Chris Harris once found out.

Check out the clip below.