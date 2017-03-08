Here's the New Chevy Camaro GT4.R Race Car in the Flesh

Drooling over sketches of a car that hasn't been released yet can only hold you over for so long, but luckily, Chevrolet has just released photos—real, detailed images—of the of the new Camaro GT4.R for you for you to pore over until race day.

To refresh your memory, the GT4.R, announced in February, is Chevy's new road-racing 'Mero. It uses a 6.2-liter V8 LT1 race motor with a six-speed sequential transmission and a racing limited-slip differential to put power down. There are also special Ohlins coil-overs, Brembo brakes, and a new aero kit that help keep the race car planted.

It also sounds damn good.