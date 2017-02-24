McLaren-Honda Return to Classic Orange Livery With New MCL32 Formula 1 Car
New car, high hopes for McLaren-Honda to return to its winning ways.
Dark gray is out and classic orange is back in at McLaren-Honda following the Ron Dennis era.
The new McLaren-Honda MCL32, unveiled today, features popular details like the "shark fin" engine cover and the little aerodynamic "thumb" on the tip of the nose. McLaren executive director Zak Brown hopes the new car helps the team get back to its winning ways.
"I share the fans frustration,” Brown said during the unveil. "I’m a McLaren fan and we’re going to get there. This team is highly frustrated that we’re not winning races.
The car will be piloted by Belgian rookie Stoffel Vandoorne who joins returning McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion. Alonso said the car "looks spectacular" and that race cars "become sexy when they are fast," before hedging his bets slightly about the new regulations:
"There are some hopes the new regulations will improve the show and make the excitement a little bit bigger but we need to wait and see. After next week in Barcelona we will have some answers and after the two first races some more."
A couple videos and a ton of technical data about the car, below.
You can watch a rebroadcast of the unveil's livestreatm—but don't worry about the first 3 hours and change. Skip ahead to 3:14:29 to watch from the start.
You can check out a whole bunch of information on the McLaren-Honda MCL32 here, or check out the technical specs, below.
