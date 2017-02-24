McLaren-Honda Return to Classic Orange Livery With New MCL32 Formula 1 Car

Dark gray is out and classic orange is back in at McLaren-Honda following the Ron Dennis era.

The new McLaren-Honda MCL32, unveiled today, features popular details like the "shark fin" engine cover and the little aerodynamic "thumb" on the tip of the nose. McLaren executive director Zak Brown hopes the new car helps the team get back to its winning ways.

"I share the fans frustration,” Brown said during the unveil. "I’m a McLaren fan and we’re going to get there. This team is highly frustrated that we’re not winning races.