Fernando Alonso Flaunts Racing Superiority Via Tweet With Rolex Watches, Racing Trophies

Fresh off a commanding victory at this weekend's World Endurance Championship (WEC) 1,000 Miles of Sebring, Fernando Alonso took to social media to reflect upon the last nine months of his career, which have included victories at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, and the aforementioned Floridian endurance race that took place over IMSA's 12 Hours of Sebring racing weekend.

The photos shared to Alonso's Instagram and Twitter featured the two Rolex Daytona timepieces the Spaniard earned by emerging victorious at Le Mans and Daytona, in addition to the WEC trophy from Sebring. In a nutshell, the image represents Alonso's supremacy at what many consider to be three of the most challenging endurance races in the world, even if the latter wasn't the official 12 Hours of Sebring, but a pseudo version that lasted "only" eight hours and completed just 943.1 out of the acclaimed 1,000.

"My adventure in endurance racing has been wonderful so far," said Alonso on social media. "Winning at three of the most important circuits on sports cars in the last nine months. We keep learning, we keep improving. We go for more."