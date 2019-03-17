Whelen Engineering Cadillac Manages Triumphant Win at Grueling 12 Hours of Sebring

Saturday's edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring was, as expected, a race filled with attrition and trials for IMSA's top programs. Initial frontrunners retired, contenders dropped to the back of the pack, and a familiar face appeared in Victory Lane in the form of Pipo Derani who, driving the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi, propelled his teammates Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr to P1 at day's end for the first time at the Florida track. The half-day event began how the Rolex 24 at Daytona ended—rain-soaked with drivers desperate for grip. Acura Team Penske's No. 6 entry was on pole in the DPi category while the No. 911 Porsche RSR started first in GTLM; the No. 52 Oreca was fastest in LMP2 qualifying and the pro-am GTD class was led by Meyer Shank Racing's No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo at the green flag.

© 2019 RIP SHAUB. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

An early safety car was deployed to control the pace of the field in the wet. Once this was lifted, drivers were given the go-ahead but remained cautious as they had learned from the pain-staking season-opener which featured two red flags and a shortened race length. The Cadillacs quickly showed their prowess with Wayne Taylor Racing and both Team Action Express cars competing for first throughout the opening hours. Mazda Team Joest was once again looking quick but the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P expired in the second hour due to an electrical issue. Meanwhile, the lone Nissan-powered prototype of CORE Autosport had to make up time following a sub-par qualifying result.

© 2019 RIP SHAUB. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Action picked up near the eighth hour as Nasr passed Matthieu Vaxviere, who was driving the No. 10 WTR Cadillac, for the lead. This proved the strength of the No. 31 Whelen crew who was showing promise as day turned to night. This promoted a battle between the two teams in the closing hours as the Team AXR Mustang Sampling team would also be in on the fun. Derani was leading Brendon Hartley in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling entry by 48 seconds when a caution was called, removing the gap and bunching them up for the restart near the 10th hour. This also brought the No. 10 WTR car, who was running in third at the time, to the front. Finally, a fifth full-course caution was issued with only 16 minutes left when Bill Auberlen's No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 suffered a broken suspension. This once again diminished any advantages and made for an all-out sprint to the checkered flag. At the time of the yellow, the top two teams in each class were separated by less than two seconds. Derani would decisively pilot his car across the finish line, claiming his third career victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring. “Unbelievable,” said Curran in a post-race interview. “We finished second and third here a couple of times and never got to the top step of the podium. My teammates were phenomenal. It feels so amazing to win this race after 15 years of trying.” Derani shared his teammate's enthusiasm, explaining, "I’m out of words right now. Man, this is amazing. It’s my third win here in four years. We couldn’t be happier.” No. 911 Porsche Claims Surprise Victory in GT Le Mans

© 2019 RIP SHAUB. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Despite starting from the pole, the No. 911 Porsche crew of Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, and Frederic Makowiecki fell several laps down over the course of the rainy hours. In their place, Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 67 Ford GT became a fighter for the top along with the No. 3 Corvette Racing C7.R. The latter was leading in the second half of the race when the No. 911 Porsche recovered from its initial woes.