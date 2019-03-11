Formula 1's 2019 Theme Song by The Chemical Brothers Has Us Scratching Our Heads

Though depictions of F1 in the video are plentiful, the song's atmosphere doesn't fit F1. It's a sport of tremendous tension, which is a mood that We've Got To Try lacks, especially in comparison to the Brian Tyler orchestral theme introduced in 2018. It feels like a pop culture reference made solely to get F1's foot in the door, though as an attempt to do so, it's no new phenomena in F1 history. The BBC slapped Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" over top of B-roll F1 footage to serve as its broadcast intro in 1978, and that song has since become emblematic of the sport in the British F1 community.

Though the F1 fanbase's response to We've Got To Try has been mixed so far, fans' acceptance of The Chain and its more recently developed affinity for the Brian Tyler theme suggests that We've Got To Try is also on its way to being an anthem for a new generation of F1 fans—one courted by ads like the one below or the well-received docudrama series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.