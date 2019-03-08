How Marcus Ericsson Swerved From Formula One to IndyCar

The 28-year-old Swede joined Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda this past October, filling a seat previously occupied by driver Robert Wickens, who was injured in a crash this past August. He's partnering with James Hinchcliffe on a freshly financed Arrow SCM team looking to make its mark against the big three: Penske, Ganassi, and Andretti. After a few of months of testing, Ericsson will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.



Ericsson stopped by The Drive’s new studios at The Classic Car Club Manhattan to fill us in on his transition between the high-downforce, minutely adjustable world of F1 to IndyCar, with its wheel-to-wheel craziness on road and street courses, and on the ovals—including the Indy 500—which are all new to him.