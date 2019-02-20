UK-Based Formula 1 Teams Remain Tight-Lipped but Cautious Over Fears of No-Deal Brexit

Commerce across the Atlantic Ocean could soon be shell-shocked by the possibility of a no-deal Brexit come March 29, when the United Kingdom is scheduled to depart from the European Union. While the withdrawal has long been cause for breaking news and, in some cases, panic, the fast-approaching deadline could put hefty restraints on trade and travel involving the UK if an agreement isn't put in place. This is a move that affects every sector from industrial imports and exports to agriculture, and one particular multi-billion-pound business that's perhaps been overlooked until now: Formula 1. While motor racing may seem like a minuscule speck in the larger picture of the infamous Brexit, it is indeed a major cash boon. F1 teams such as Mercedes-AMG and Red Bull Racing spend well over £200 million annually and base their respective operations in England along with many others. This has long been the custom thanks to the nation's European location that's central to the top level of motorsport's international dealings.

Getty Images Wolff was the first to speak out on the effect a no-deal Brexit could have on Formula 1.

One team executive, Mercedes' Toto Wolff, did give his thoughts about the idea of a no-deal Brexit which he described as the "mother of all messes." "Brexit is a major concern for us and should be a major concern for all of us that live in the UK and operate out of the UK,” Wolff explained. “We’re Formula 1 teams that travel to tests and travel to races at least 21 times a year." “We are moving in and out of the UK, our people move in and out of the UK, the way we are getting parts and services at the last moment into the UK and any major disruption with borders or taxes would damage the F1 industry in the UK." “Our team is an international team—a German brand that has its F1 operations in the United Kingdom and I think we will have around 15-20 different nationalities in our team, many EU citizens. (There is) uncertainty at the moment as to whether the industry will be impacted by a no-deal Brexit or a Brexit. That is damaging to what is, to me, one of the outstanding industries in the UK.”

Getty Images The new-look McLaren organization is preparing for whatever might come of the looming Brexit saga.

McLaren, much like Mercedes and Wolff, is concerned over Brexit's development (or lack thereof). A team spokesperson explained to The Drive in an email: "We have been planning against various contingencies for some time and will continue to monitor developments in order to make the best decisions for our business and people." This poses an interesting question of whether or not McLaren, a notoriously British team, will swallow up the extra costs in order to stay close to its home or relocate its operations base for the sake of budget and convenience.

Getty Images Williams is off to a tumultuous 2019 thus far as it failed to field a car in the first two days of Barcelona winter testing.