Alfa Romeo Racing Launches 2019 F1 Car During Barcelona Winter Testing

Alfa Romeo Racing has concluded the 2019 Formula 1 car reveal schedule with the launch of its C38 at the kickoff of winter testing in Barcelona.

Prior to returning as a sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari in 2015, Alfa Romeo was last seen in F1 in 1987, when it supplied engines for the Osella team. In becoming a title sponsor for the Sauber team in 2018, the automaker sowed the seeds for its full return this year, and now calls itself Alfa Romeo Racing. Alfa has retained the C-prefixed chassis name scheme of its Sauber predecessor.