Alfa Romeo Racing Launches 2019 F1 Car During Barcelona Winter Testing
The prettiest F1 car of 2018 has gotten a sequel: the more powerful, more radical Alfa Romeo C38.
Alfa Romeo Racing has concluded the 2019 Formula 1 car reveal schedule with the launch of its C38 at the kickoff of winter testing in Barcelona.
Prior to returning as a sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari in 2015, Alfa Romeo was last seen in F1 in 1987, when it supplied engines for the Osella team. In becoming a title sponsor for the Sauber team in 2018, the automaker sowed the seeds for its full return this year, and now calls itself Alfa Romeo Racing. Alfa has retained the C-prefixed chassis name scheme of its Sauber predecessor.
To comply with F1's 2019 technical regulations, the C38 features a larger, simpler set of wings, which are meant to decrease the amount of aero "outwash" that makes it tricky to follow another car closely. Its turbocharged, 1.6-liter Ferrari V-6 with hybrid boost makes the better part of 1,000 horsepower (if not more). With an ultra-light dry weight of 743 kilograms (1,638 pounds) with its driver, the C38 has a power-to-weight ration of almost 1,200 horsepower per ton.
Design of the C38 was led by former Ferrari man Simone Resta, whom Gazzetta alleges to have designed the C38 with "as little caution as possible."
"Since joining the team last year, I have seen progressive growth on all fronts and am very pleased to see the result of the hard work completed over the course of this winter, our 2019 Formula One contender, the new Alfa Romeo Racing C38," stated Resta himself at the car's reveal. "All departments have been collaborating well and the whole team has been pushing in the same direction. We have set ambitious targets for this season which brings along a significant change in regulations—mainly from an aerodynamic point of view."
Driving the C38 will be 2007 F1 champion Kimi Räikkönen and rookie Antonio Giovinazzi, the 2015 FIA GP2 runner-up. Giovinazzi has previously raced in F1, driving two Grands Prix for Sauber in 2017 while Pascal Wehrlein recovered from a spinal injury sustained at the 2017 Race of Champions. During those race weekends, Giovinazzi impressed with blistering pace, though he was prone to mistakes. He'll need to keep that speed and find more consistency if he wants to triumph over Räikkönen this season.
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG Aims for 6th-Consecutive Double World Championship Season With W10 F1 CarBrighter teal and the addition of black boosts the contrast in Mercedes-AMG's livery, making the car to beat look more threatening than before.READ NOW
- RELATEDWilliams Reveals New-for-2019 F1 Car, Replacement for Outgoing Title Sponsor MartiniWith talented drivers on board and a new design, is a Williams resurgence in the cards?READ NOW
- RELATEDFerrari SF90: The Scuderia's Hopeful Challenger for the 2019 Formula 1 SeasonBut can it put an end to the Scuderia Ferrari's decade-long F1 title drought?READ NOW
- RELATEDMeet McLaren's 2019 Formula 1 Car, the Pig-Nosed MCL34It may have a face only a mother could love, but the MCL34 bears a gorgeous, eye-searing orange and blue livery.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to the 2019 Red Bull Racing RB15 Formula 1 Car Fire Up Its Honda EngineSadly, these won't be the clothes the Red Bull RB15 will wear for the season—it's a winter test-only livery.READ NOW