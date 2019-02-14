Listen to the 2019 Red Bull Racing RB15 Formula 1 Car Fire Up Its Honda Engine

Driving the RB15 in 2019 will be multiple Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen and promoted STR driver Pierre Gasly, who fills the hole left by Daniel Ricciardo after his exodus to Renault. Gasly will hope to challenge Verstappen for the status of de facto number one driver, and he'll have to perform if he wants to keep his RBR drive. STR drivers Alexander Albon and a reinvigorated Daniil Kvyat are both aiming to steal the car out from under Gasly, and RBR has shown in its past that it is not averse to showing a driver the door midseason.