Mercedes-AMG Aims for 6th-Consecutive Double World Championship Season With W10 F1 Car
Brighter teal and the addition of black boosts the contrast in Mercedes-AMG's livery, making the car to beat look more threatening than before.
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team has revealed its 2019 Formula 1 car, the W10, whose livery gets a facelift to mark an updated regulatory era.
As is true of all 2019 cars, the W10 has wider wings, and a series of other aerodynamic tweaks meant to make closely following another car easier. Extra space for sponsors has been freed near the barge boards and on the rear wing endplates, where Mercedes displays two different brands.
Though in many ways an evolution from the ($400 million) formula that has won Mercedes every World Constructors' Championship (WCC) since 2014, the revised rules have Team Principal Toto Wolff on edge.
"The 2019 season will be a new challenge for all of us," stated Wolff at the car's reveal.
"The regulations have changed quite substantially. We have to start from scratch, we need to prove ourselves again—against our own expectations and against our competitors. We start the season with zero points, so we're taking nothing for granted and there's absolutely no feeling of entitlement to be at the front. In fact, with the regulation change for the new season, every team can have a shot at the title and we're seeing all of them as a potential threat."
The W10 will be driven by five-time World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton and his multiple Grand Prix-winning teammate Valtteri Bottas. With his win at the final race of the 2018 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton became the first driver to surpass 3,000 career points, as well as 400 points in a season. Bottas had a less memorable 2018 and often found himself on the receiving end of misfortunes when in a position to win a race. With his role at Mercedes in question, the Finnish driver has vowed to give 2019 everything he's got.
"This sport is funny, you never know what happens in the future," Bottas told Autosport. "But I think the right mentality for me to approach next year is like I have nothing to lose. I just want to go for it and drive like I stole it, like it's my last race, last day ever. That's a good plan."
- RELATEDRenault Hopes to Challenge Formula 1's 'Holy Trinity' With New R.S.19 RacerRenault doesn't necessarily expect podium performance, but it wants to see improvement from its fourth-place championship finish in 2018.READ NOW
- RELATEDWilliams Reveals New-for-2019 F1 Car, Replacement for Outgoing Title Sponsor MartiniWith talented drivers on board and a new design, is a Williams resurgence in the cards?READ NOW
- RELATEDScuderia Toro Rosso-Honda Debuts 2019 Formula 1 Car: STR14Will the Red Bull organization's total switch to Honda power be a bust or a return to glory?READ NOW
- RELATEDHaas Reveals Simple but Elegant 2019 F1 Car: VF-19Black and gold hearkens back to the John Player-sponsored Lotuses of yore, and Lord does it look good.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Showcases 2050 F1 Car Concept That Goes 300 MPH, Has Shape-Shifting BodyworkThe company's MCLExtreme vision also includes an 'AI co-pilot' that works in tandem with the driver to control the sci-fi-derived racers.READ NOW