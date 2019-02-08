Busch Is Turning Kevin Harvick's NASCAR Into Beer Cans for the 2019 Daytona 500
Pieces of sheet metal and carbon fiber will make their way into these limited-run cans to celebrate Busch's 40th year of sponsorship at Daytona.
Busch is taking recycling in an unusual direction by turning a race car into beer cans as part of the company's celebration of its 40 years at the Daytona 500. In fact, sheet metal and carbon fiber from Kevin Harvick’s 2018 No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will be used in this wacky stunt, making up a special "Car 2 Can" collection.
“Busch Beer officials brought the idea to me last year, and I thought it was a great way to connect with the fans,” Harvick said. “These cans are made up of pieces of my car from the 2018 season, and I’m excited for the cans to be released. Can’t wait for the fans to see them.”
Harvick, a NASCAR Cup Series champion in his own right, won eight races during the 2018 season, tying with Kyle Busch for most races won by a single driver last year. He finished third in the championship standings behind top dog Joey Logano and the previous season’s titleholder Martin Truex Jr.
A limited number of sets from the collection will be given away through a trivia contest during the Daytona 500 TV broadcast on Feb. 17 and sold through a charity auction on Feb. 11. Proceeds from the online auction will be matched by Anheuser-Busch and got to Keep America Beautiful.
“We wanted to do something for the hardcore fans that had never been done before and give them a chance to hold the sport they love,” Anheuser-Busch Senior Marketing Director Daniel Blake said. “This year marks the 40th anniversary of our first Daytona 500, so we created the 40 collector’s edition cans to give a piece of the sport back to the fans that have been there every step of the way.”
