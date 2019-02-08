Busch Is Turning Kevin Harvick's NASCAR Into Beer Cans for the 2019 Daytona 500

Busch is taking recycling in an unusual direction by turning a race car into beer cans as part of the company's celebration of its 40 years at the Daytona 500. In fact, sheet metal and carbon fiber from Kevin Harvick’s 2018 No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will be used in this wacky stunt, making up a special "Car 2 Can" collection.



“Busch Beer officials brought the idea to me last year, and I thought it was a great way to connect with the fans,” Harvick said. “These cans are made up of pieces of my car from the 2018 season, and I’m excited for the cans to be released. Can’t wait for the fans to see them.”