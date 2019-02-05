Acura Signs Multi-Year Title Sponsorship of Iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach

Acura confirmed on Tuesday that it will become the title sponsor of the 2019 Grand Prix of Long Beach, an iconic race on the streets of Long Beach, California that's been held since the mid-'70s. The 2019 edition of the race will see a plethora of racing series take to the narrow and bumpy streets, but the headliners will be two series in which Acura and Honda are heavily invested in: the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IndyCar.

According to a statement released by the automaker, the multi-year sponsorship deal aims to strengthen the brand's involvement in high-level motorsports (as if Honda wasn't already a household name), and celebrate Acura's successful return to the top level of sports car racing with the Acura ARX-05 of Team Penske and the NSX GT3 Evo of Meyer Shank Racing.