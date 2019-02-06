Watch F1 Champ Nico Rosberg Thrash the Crap out of a McLaren Senna on the Track

The McLaren Senna is a true modern wonder, with an all-carbon-fiber body, 789-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8, and a complex 67-piece aerodynamic kit. But how is it to drive? It's brutal, even for one-time Formula One world champion-turned-vlogger Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg took the Senna for a total thrash session out on the driver training track at the French Circuit Paul Ricard, scrambling to maintain control a couple times in tighter turns and having to pause his lap entirely for high clutch temperatures once.

Yet even with the car looking like a total handful with the driver aids off, Rosberg threw down an incredible 59.56 lap time. A previous video notes that the main F1 circuit was under construction, so they were using the driver training track instead. Still, this is how a hypercar needs to be driven!