NASCAR Xfinity Champion Tyler Reddick to Attempt Cup Series Debut at Daytona 500
He’ll seek to enter the 2019 season-opener in the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick hopes to make his Cup Series debut in the 2019 Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. He will attempt to qualify a No. 31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.
The No. 31 Reddick hopes to drive in the official 2019 Cup Series season-opener doesn’t have a charter, so if more than 40 cars enter the race, Reddick will have to qualify his way into the race, either in front-row qualifying Feb. 10 or in a qualifying race Feb. 14.
Reddick was a driver for JR Motorsports during his Xfinity Series championship season of 2018. He bookended the year with a win at Daytona International Speedway last February and in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. Those were his only two wins of the season.
Reddick made the move from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing during the 2018-19 offseason. He’ll drive full-time in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet Xfinity Series entry this season. When he announced his move to RCR ahead of 2019, he cited an opportunity to compete in the Cup Series as one of his reasons to change teams. JR Motorsports is co-owned by Cup Series stalwart Rick Hendrick, along with retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., but does not enter cars in the Cup Series.
"Ultimately, my goal is to race on Sundays [in the Cup Series], and I feel that by joining RCR, I can continue to race up front in the Xfinity Series while also learning from one of the top Cup programs in the garage.”
Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric will race full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series this season. Hemric also was an Xfinity Series championship contender last season. The No. 8 car Hemric will drive in the Cup Series this season used to be the No. 31 but has been renumbered for 2019; therefore, it will use the charter formerly held by RCR’s No. 31 team.
- RELATEDNASCAR's Kevin Harvick Named 2018 Richard Petty Driver of the YearThe 2014 champion is honored with the award for the third time in his NASCAR career.READ NOW
- RELATEDNASCAR’s William Byron Got His Wisdom Teeth Removed and Posted the Hilarious Effects to TwitterThe second-year Cup Series driver wonders why ice cream is so good, but he doesn't want socks wrapped around his head.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaytona Clash Added to Jamie McMurray's NASCAR Racing Docket for 2019A partnership between Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports adds another race for the former full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.READ NOW
- RELATEDNASCAR's Brad Keselowski on Logano: He Was Always Near the Top and I was 'Definitely Jealous'They're teammates and good friends now, but that hasn't always been the case.READ NOW
- RELATEDSale of David Ragan's NASCAR Racer Raises $300,000 for Shriners HospitalsThe No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford will help children battle orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip.READ NOW