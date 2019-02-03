NASCAR Xfinity Champion Tyler Reddick to Attempt Cup Series Debut at Daytona 500

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick hopes to make his Cup Series debut in the 2019 Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. He will attempt to qualify a No. 31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.









The No. 31 Reddick hopes to drive in the official 2019 Cup Series season-opener doesn’t have a charter, so if more than 40 cars enter the race, Reddick will have to qualify his way into the race, either in front-row qualifying Feb. 10 or in a qualifying race Feb. 14.

Getty Images for NASCAR Reddick kicks off 2018 in victory lane Tyler Reddick won the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2018 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

Reddick was a driver for JR Motorsports during his Xfinity Series championship season of 2018. He bookended the year with a win at Daytona International Speedway last February and in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. Those were his only two wins of the season.



Reddick made the move from JR Motorsports to Richard Childress Racing during the 2018-19 offseason. He’ll drive full-time in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet Xfinity Series entry this season. When he announced his move to RCR ahead of 2019, he cited an opportunity to compete in the Cup Series as one of his reasons to change teams. JR Motorsports is co-owned by Cup Series stalwart Rick Hendrick, along with retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., but does not enter cars in the Cup Series.

Getty Images for NASCAR Reddick is 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series champ Tyler Reddick hoists the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion's trophy at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17, 2018.