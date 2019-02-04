Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Make One-Off NASCAR Return at Darlington Xfinity Race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to come out of retirement to drive in at least one NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2019. He confirmed via Twitter on Friday, when responding to a fan question, that he’d compete in the Xfinity Series round at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.





The tweet was a response to a fan question after Joe Gibbs Racing revealed one of Martin Truex Jr.’s 2019 Cup Series liveries.



Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time competition in the Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season, but he continues as a car owner in the Xfinity Series, in addition to his role as broadcaster for NASCAR races on NBC and the NBC Sports Network. He told NBC Sports he was "running it because of the throwback campaign they started there. I want to be part of it. I think it’s important.”



Darlington’s annual NASCAR weekend has had a retro theme the last handful of years for which competing teams dress their cars in old-school schemes and some even wear throwback uniforms. Earnhardt Jr. is a self-proclaimed stock car racing history buff and even hosted a NASCAR show called “Back in the Day” on the now-defunct Speed Channel.