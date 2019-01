Track/Side: Super Gallery of the Rain-Soaked Rolex 24 at Daytona

The 57th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway was a wet, often delayed, and grueling affair. We were on hand to take in the sights, sounds, and sogginess with our eyes bright and tails bushy—at least at the start of the twice-around-the-clock classic.

Here's a look at some of our favorite photos from the weekend's on-track action, and to catch up on the rest of our written coverage, check out our race summary here.