NHRA Star Courtney Force Gives up Driving to Focus on Family

Drag racer Courtney Force, the winningest female in NHRA Funny Car history, is stepping away from driving. The 30-year-old made the announcement Thursday but didn’t refer to the decision as a retirement.



“This was a personal choice as I feel I’m ready to see what the next chapter in my life has in store for me while spending more time with family,” Force said in a press release.



Force has 12 wins in 167 attempts across seven seasons. She won four times in 2018 and finished the year in sixth position. She advanced to 28 final rounds in her career and has a career-best speed of 338.68 miles per hour.

Getty Images Force scores milestone win in Kansas Courtney Force's win in Kansas in 2014 was the 100th win for a female in NHRA competition.

Force comes from a drag racing family. She is the daughter of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force, who was her car owner. She was successful against her father, beating him 13 out of the 16 times they went head-to-head. Her sisters Ashley Force Hood and Brittany are also experienced drag racers. Force is married to IndyCar racer Graham Rahal.



“I first have to thank my dad for encouraging me to live out my dream of being a Funny Car driver while getting to compete against him and learn from the best,” Force said. “I want to thank my family and my husband, Graham, for their support through the highs and lows and to my team for their undeniable will to win and for always keeping me motivated, confident and safe in my race car.”

John Force Racing Advance keeps it in the family Advance Auto Parts will move its sponsorship from Courtney Force's Funny Car [pictured] to Brittany Force's NHRA Top Fuel car.