McLaren Showcases 2050 F1 Car Concept That Goes 300 MPH, Has Shape-Shifting Bodywork

McLaren Applied Technologies has envisioned the future of Formula 1 come 2050, and as is made clear by the pictures, it's full of ridiculously high-tech innovations that make today's multi-million dollar machines look like Toyota Corollas.

The cars themselves, in this case, are fully electric but don't suffer from any range restrictions. McLaren predicts that the racers will be able to "refuel" via inductive charging and a high-density battery pack, not only allowing the cars to easily complete a full race distance but also achieve almighty top speeds of over 300 miles per hour. That ludicrous velocity can also be attributed to wild active aerodynamics that go beyond the comparatively simple idea of current drag reduction systems (DRS) and into shape-shifting, Transformers-like adaptability. MAT anticipates F1 cars will be able to retract parts of their bodywork to decrease drag on the straights, then deploy them prior to the corners in order to reach massive amounts of grip.

McLaren

Due to these drastically improved capabilities, McLaren predicts that new circuits will need to be configured in order to fully display the cars' go-fast aptitude. Tracks with high banking, impossibly tight turns, and complex visibility aids for the fans could amp up the excitement while also allowing the crowd to view all the on-track action.

McLaren