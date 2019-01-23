Daytona Clash Added to Jamie McMurray's NASCAR Racing Docket for 2019

Thanks to a deal that put driver Jamie McMurray in the Spire Motorsports No. 40 Chevrolet for next month's Daytona 500, the NASCAR veteran will also take part in the pre-season Advance Auto Parts Clash on Feb. 10

“I am looking forward to getting back in the car at Daytona and to have AdventHealth onboard with us for this race,” McMurray said in a press release from Chip Ganassi Racing, his former team who's working in tandem with Spire to get him behind the wheel at Daytona one final time. "We have had a great relationship with everyone at AdventHealth over the last several years. It means a lot to have them partner with us on this special event. With everything that they have going on at Daytona International Speedway throughout Speedweeks, both as presenting sponsor and with their Fan Injector, I am very happy to be a part of it all”.



AdventHealth will be the primary sponsor on McMurray’s car for the Clash.