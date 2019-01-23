Daytona Clash Added to Jamie McMurray's NASCAR Racing Docket for 2019
A partnership between Chip Ganassi Racing and Spire Motorsports adds another race for the former full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.
Thanks to a deal that put driver Jamie McMurray in the Spire Motorsports No. 40 Chevrolet for next month's Daytona 500, the NASCAR veteran will also take part in the pre-season Advance Auto Parts Clash on Feb. 10
“I am looking forward to getting back in the car at Daytona and to have AdventHealth onboard with us for this race,” McMurray said in a press release from Chip Ganassi Racing, his former team who's working in tandem with Spire to get him behind the wheel at Daytona one final time. "We have had a great relationship with everyone at AdventHealth over the last several years. It means a lot to have them partner with us on this special event. With everything that they have going on at Daytona International Speedway throughout Speedweeks, both as presenting sponsor and with their Fan Injector, I am very happy to be a part of it all”.
AdventHealth will be the primary sponsor on McMurray’s car for the Clash.
McMurray is one of 20 Cup Series drivers eligible for the Clash because of his 2010 Daytona 500 win. In addition to former winners, other drivers eligible to compete in this year's event include 2018 polesitters and playoff drivers.
“Jamie McMurray has proven to be very successful at Daytona International Speedway, having won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Daytona 500, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400,” AdventHealth Chief Strategy Officer David Banks said. "As a person, Jamie McMurray aligns very well with the AdventHealth brand. He is a family man, into an active healthy lifestyle, wholesome, and an all-around good guy.”
McMurray has raced in the Advance Auto Parts Clash 12 times. His best finishes were two runner-up showings in 2009 and 2011.
The Daytona 500 is the only Cup Series points-paying race in which McMurray is expected to race this season after being released from Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of 2018. He is transitioning into a broadcasting position with NASCAR on FOX and an advisory role with Chip Ganassi Racing.
