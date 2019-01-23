NASCAR's Spire Motorsports Adds Quin Houff to Driver Lineup for 2019 Season

New Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team, Spire Motorsports, continues to reveal its driver lineup for the 2019 season. On Tuesday, the team announced that Quin Houff would drive the No. 77 Chevrolet for about half the races that make up the season.



Houff will make his Cup Series debut in the fourth race of the season, TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on March 10. The remainder of his 2019 schedule with Spire Motorsports has not been announced.



“I’m so excited to be able to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at ISM Raceway in March,” Houff said in a press release from the race team. “I cannot thank Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr from Spire Motorsports enough for the opportunity to make my dream a reality. There are thousands of drivers who make racing on Sundays their goal. To be one of the few drivers who get to realize that goal is a true blessing. It’s humbling for me to compete at the pinnacle of the sport, but it’s also a testament to all those who stood behind me to this point and those who will continue to do so in the future.”



Houff has competed in 10 NASCAR national-series races, all coming in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the last two years. His best finish was 12th at Iowa Speedway in 2017.



“We’re eager to get to Phoenix and have Quin in the car for the first of his races with us this season,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “Quin was very good at finishing races and keeping his equipment intact. That’s one of the most important things to do in order to learn and grow."