Formula 1 Owner Liberty Media Reports Healthy TV and Digital Growth in 2018

Liberty Media, the current owner of the Formula 1 World Championship and its commercial assets, released a report on Tuesday claiming a "significant growth" in the TV and digital sectors during the 2018 racing season.

Formula 1, just like the majority of the world's established racing series, has struggled in recent years to remain relevant amid media changes and attract a younger audience. But according to data gathered by IPSOS, F1 has amassed 18.5 million fans through social media and YouTube, highlighting a 53 percent rise year over year. Out of all the fans attracted to the series' digital platforms over the last two years of Liberty's ownership, 61 percent of them are said to be under the age of 35 years old, and 36 percent under 25. The latter claims that F1's new E-Sports series played an important role in capturing the younger fans.

When it comes to the series' most traditional form of media, TV, there's been an increase in popularity as well as viewers in different parts of the world. According to the report, the biggest increase in audience size took place in Russia, France, and India, even though none of those countries have a native racer in the series. Similarly, the United States, Brazil, and China ranked as the most popular TV markets for F1 in 2018, again, even though there isn't a driver representing said countries on the grid.