Sale of David Ragan's NASCAR Racer Raises $300,000 for Shriners Hospitals
The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford will help children battle orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip.
A No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford raced by David Racing during the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season raised $300,000 for Shriners Hospitals for children. The car was sold Jan. 17 during a Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
American entrepreneur and racing fan Rick Steele was the highest bidder on the car.
"I really can't thank Rick enough for his generous bid and donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said in a press release from David Ragan Inc. "He really made tonight memorable for me, but also made a huge impact and benefit to the Shriners Hospitals and their patients and families. It was a wonderful night and $300,000 raised is amazing. I have to thank Bob Jenkins of Front Row Motorsports for donating the car and Doug Yates for donating the engine. There are so many other people who made this possible, too. I hope they all feel great for making such a big impact.”
Ragan raced the car, which featured a special Shriners Hospital paint scheme, in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway in Delaware on May 6. He finished 27th in the race after starting 32nd. The car was equipped with a four-speed G-Force transmission, a 750-horsepower Roush Yates engine, a 4.63 rear gear, and Goodyear racing tires.
"I am excited to combine my two passions of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said in a December press release announcing the car’s January sale. "One lucky high bidder will not only have the opportunity to win an authentic Ford Fusion racecar but also make a big difference for the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. All the proceeds of the car are going to the hospitals, and that's exciting because we're looking for a big bid. And this car is the real deal. With a 750 horsepower Roush Yates Racing engine and prepared to hit the track, I am sure it will draw some attention in Scottsdale. I will be there to meet the winner and thank them personally.”
The sale also included four garage passes to the 2019 Cup Series race of Steele’s choice.
