Mick Schumacher Reportedly Signs With Ferrari Driver Academy
The prodigious son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher seems to be headed to the team where his father made history.
Mick Schumacher, son of legendary Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher, has reportedly inked a deal with Ferrari to join its talent program, the Ferrari Driver Academy, which aims to develop drivers worthy of driving for its prestigious F1 team.
Reports of the deal first surfaced in December, when Motorsport Italy alleged that both Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG were eyeing Mick as a potential star driver of tomorrow. Of the two, Mick reportedly had a preference for Ferrari, which BBC reports has turned into a contract with the organization. This deal reportedly will give Mick two tests with Scuderia Ferrari during the 2019 Formula 1 season in its new car, which will be revealed on Feb. 15.
Notable alumni of the Ferrari Driver Academy include F1 podium finishers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, both of whom will drive for Racing Point F1 in 2019. Jules Bianchi was a member of the program before his ultimately fatal crash in 2014, as was his godson Charles Leclerc, who was promoted the Scuderia before the end of 2018. This year's Alfa Romeo Sauber driver Antonio Giovinazzi, returning after two Grands Prix with the team in early 2017, is also a member of the Academy.
Mick Schumacher himself likely drew Ferrari's attention with his title victory in the 2018 FIA Formula 3 Euro season as a driver for Prema Theodore Racing. His success has guaranteed him a 2019 drive with the esteemed Prema Powerteam in FIA Formula 2, with whom Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won his 2017 FIA Formula 2 title.
There will be no better stage for Mick to strut his stuff, and one can only imagine that his father Michael—who will reportedly receive cutting-edge treatment in Texas—is proud of how far his son has come. The news would certainly have been a welcome 50th birthday present for Michael.
