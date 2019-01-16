Dakar Truck Driver Disqualified After Injuring Spectator in Bizarre Blind Collision

Dakar truck driver Andrey Karginov was disqualified from the race after striking a 60-year-old South African man and leaving him with a broken femur, reports Motorsport.

The injured spectator was in a group of five standing outside of a designated spectator area. The group rushed to get out of the way of Karginov's Kamaz when they realized it was coming towards them, but one man tripped and fell on the sand, which resulted in his left leg getting driven over by the left wheel of the truck.

Dakar trucks are perhaps the last vehicles on earth you'd want to get hit by, as they're big, bulky 10-ton behemoths that can seat three grown men across. Dakar calls the vehicles you and I would typically consider a truck "Cars" instead, leaving the "Trucks" class to these big behemoths.

The man was rushed to a hospital in Arequipa, Peru, after the incident. Meanwhile, Karginov was disqualified for not stopping to attend to the spectator's injuries on the stage, per a statement by the Amaury Sport Organization that runs Dakar.

According to Kamaz team leader Vladimir Chagin, Karginov didn't realize he had hit anyone until he was notified at the bivouac at the end of the day's stage. Chagin said that Karginov's exclusion for hitting a spectator he couldn't see is extremely harsh in a statement to Motorsport: