Former NASCAR Team Owner Barney Visser Invests in Helping Paralyzed Drivers Get On-Track





Furniture Row Racing will continue to provide a Toyota race car to the program, as it has the past four years, according to Visser.



“Dr. Falci and his team built and installed the highly-sophisticated technological components that allow the spinal-cord injured to drive the race car with its special hand controls linked to the accelerator and braking,” Visser said in a letter posted to the Furniture Row Racing website. “In addition to the hand controls, the car can be driven hands and foot-free with technology that allows movement of the occupant’s head to be detected and input into the vehicle’s steering, accelerator, and brake systems.”



Beyond providing equipment, Visser said he won’t be personally involved in the program, but Garone will. Garone will assist fundraising and awareness through work with Spire Sports & Entertainment.



“Joe and Spire are currently seeking sponsorship for a number of special events to showcase the adaptive race car technology prior to a NASCAR Cup Series weekend,” Visser said. “The events will include spinal cord-injured individuals driving the adaptive car along with a NASCAR Cup Series driver, who will offer assistance and advice, plus give a thrilling, high-speed ride to the participants.”