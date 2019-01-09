Ex-Joe Gibbs Driver Daniel Suarez to Run With JGR New Hire Martin Truex Jr. at NASCAR Test

Goodyear will conduct its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tire test of 2019 on Wednesday and Thursday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Among the drivers participating will be new Stewart-Haas Racing driver Daniel Suarez and the driver who displaced him a Joe Gibbs Racing for the upcoming season, 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.



“So far, everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing has made me feel like home,” Suarez said during a Monday press conference by Stewart-Haas Racing to announce Suarez’s hiring. “We’re going to have our first test at a race track later this week, so I feel like a lot of good things are happening so we can perform well on and off of the race track.”



Only three drivers and teams are expected to participate in the two-day test, the other being reigning champion Joey Logano and his No. 22 Team Penske Ford crew.

Getty Images for NASCAR Edwards out, Suarez in. Carl Edwards makes a surprise retirement announcement at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters on Jan. 11, 2017.

Suarez was thrust into NASCAR’s top series upon the surprise retirement of Carl Edwards just before the start of the 2017 season. Suarez was fresh off of winning the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship for Joe Gibbs Racing, and JGR had little time to replace Edwards in its No. 19 Cup car.

The 2017 season also was the second year of a technical alliance between JGR and Truex Jr.’s No. 78 FRR team that came with Furniture Row Racing’s switch from Chevrolet to Toyota. While Suarez was experiencing his first season in the Cup Series, Truex Jr. and FRR were beating JGR with its own equipment.



In 2018, Truex Jr. won only half the races of Gibb’s most successful driver, Kyle Busch, four to eight. But Truex Jr. finished the season second in the standings while Busch wound up fourth.



By the 2018 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Furniture Row Racing already had announced its closure, effective at the end of the season, just one year removed from winning NASCAR’s top championship. Team owner Barney Visser mentioned the increased cost of his alliance with JGR as one of the expenses that were taking his team out of the sport.



"We’ve been aggressively seeking sponsorship to replace 5-Hour Energy and to offset the rising costs of continuing a team alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing but haven’t had any success,” Visser said in a press release announcing the closure of his race team.

Getty Images for NASCAR Preview of things to come Future Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. talk things over in the garage area of Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2018.