Michael Schumacher's 50th Birthday Celebrated With Launch of Digital Museum App
The official app commissioned by the Schumacher family celebrates Michael's racing career, relationships, and legacy.
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher turns 50 years old today, and the German's family is commemorating the milestone with the release of a smartphone app that allows fans to visit the champ's virtual museum and dive into the history and artifacts from his career.
Available on both iOS and Android, the app explores Schumacher's life across three of its five sections, the last two of which offer merchandise meant to cater to fans.
The Champion
First among the app's submenus is a section featuring video interviews with Michael, recorded before his skiing accident at the end of 2013. Overviews of his drives at various F1 circuits, career records, and statistics are also indexed here. There's even a 3-D, virtual-reality-enabled tour of the Kerpen-Horrem karting track where Schumacher first raced, but this function seems bugged and bounces between only two spots on the track.
Racing
Beneath the racing tab is just a promise of features to come. VR and augmented reality will allow access to a pit lane full of Schumacher's helmets, cars, karts, and other digital memorabilia, but all that's here, for now, is a signup button to alert fans as to when these features roll out.
Private Collection
Possibly the crown jewel of the app is the Virtual Tour under the Private Collection tab. This takes users via their phone to the Michael Schumacher Private Collection, which is (ironically) a public exhibition at the Cologne Airport, where admission is free of charge. On display are vehicles varying from Schumacher's Formula Ford 1600 car to his Sauber-Mercedes C11 Group C car, and of course, all seven of Schumacher's F1 world championship-winning cars, including both Benettons and five Ferraris.
Fans can also enjoy video interviews with friends and foes of Schumacher, as well as open a digital shop dedicated to selling memorabilia and merchandise related to Michael, as well as his son Mick, whose racing career looks ready to take off.
Keep Fighting Foundation
Schumacher's nonprofit is promoted through the fourth tab on the app. The Keep Fighting Foundation states through its page that its purpose is the support of culture, education, science, public health, and motivation. Support can be given through other buttons under this tab via donation or the purchase of a book on the driver, titled "MSC." Those wishing to support the foundation for less money can instead do so via "Schumojis."
Schumoji
Insipid as emojis may be, diehard Schumacher fans have the option to purchase Mick or Michael Schumacher-themed emojis from their respective app stores at the price of $0.99.
The app promises that these proceeds go to Schumacher's nonprofit to "spread the attitude of Always Keep Fighting and Never Give Up," which sounds rather similar to how The Susan G. Komen Foundation spreads breast cancer awareness. However, the Keep Fighting Foundation specifies the neuroscience and neurology fields as recipients of its financial aid.
- RELATEDMichael Schumacher Allegedly Headed to Texas Specialty Hospital, 'No Longer Bedridden'Five years after a skiing accident left Schumacher comatose, the celebrated F1 champ will allegedly be leaving his home.READ NOW
- RELATEDMick Schumacher Reportedly Close to Signing With FerrariThe son of legendary Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher could reportedly follow in his father's footsteps and race for the Scuderia.READ NOW
- RELATEDMick Schumacher Confirmed for Full-Time Formula 2 Seat in 20192018 FIA Formula 3 Euro champion Mick Schumacher had some strong words to say about how he and other racers feel about his father.READ NOW
- RELATEDThese Were the 9 Most Painful Moments of the 2018 Formula 1 SeasonRuined races mean wasted weekends...or worse. The squeamish among you shouldn't scroll to the bottom.READ NOW
- RELATEDTop 10 Driving Moments of the 2018 Formula 1 SeasonNo matter who you root for, the 2018 Formula 1 season had some classic moments sure to be revisited for years to come.READ NOW