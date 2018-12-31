Watch This Formula 1 Race Filmed Entirely in Stop-Motion by Sport’s Most Dedicated Fan
With close attention paid to accurate details, this video is more than just someone playing with toys.
Formula 1 has some of the most dedicated fans in the world, and that's on full display in this YouTube video from Team No Limits 865. Not content to merely collect die cast F1 cars, the creator of this video built a track and painstakingly filmed a 10-minute Grand Prix in stop-motion, complete with replays and commentary.
The project was a massive undertaking for its creator. Staring with a sizable collection of Formula 1 die-cast, construction of the track began in May, with photography starting in June. The project was completed and uploaded to YouTube just a few days ago.
The fictional New England Grand Prix lasts for twenty laps, making for a 12 minute long video with pit stops, replays, and cautions. The quality of the stop-motion video is surprisingly high, easily as good or better than the Rankin-Bass holiday specials we all grew up with.
Really, if it wasn't for the fact that the car's front wheels don't turn while cornering and there’s no damage when contact occurs between two cars, the filming is smooth enough to look pretty close to the real thing.
Most impressive, though, was the attention paid to on-screen graphics and overlays, which were carefully added in post-production to mimic the look of a real F1 broadcast. The audio element, with muted race car sounds underneath enthusiastic commentary, was equally impressive.
It's hard to comprehend the amount of work that went into this video, but we certainly hope that you enjoy it as much as we did.
