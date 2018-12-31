Watch This Formula 1 Race Filmed Entirely in Stop-Motion by Sport’s Most Dedicated Fan 

The fictional New England Grand Prix lasts for twenty laps, making for a 12 minute long video with pit stops, replays, and cautions. The quality of the stop-motion video is surprisingly high, easily as good or better than the Rankin-Bass holiday specials we all grew up with.

Really, if it wasn't for the fact that the car's front wheels don't turn while cornering and there’s no damage when contact occurs between two cars, the filming is smooth enough to look pretty close to the real thing.

Most impressive, though, was the attention paid to on-screen graphics and overlays, which were carefully added in post-production to mimic the look of a real F1 broadcast. The audio element, with muted race car sounds underneath enthusiastic commentary, was equally impressive.

It's hard to comprehend the amount of work that went into this video, but we certainly hope that you enjoy it as much as we did.