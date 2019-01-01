Retired NASCAR Driver Kasey Kahne Plans Full Slate of Dirt Racing in 2019

Kasey Kahne retired from NASCAR competition in 2018, but he still has a full plate of racing planned for 2019. He plans to compete as a driver in more than 50 races next year between the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions dirt sprint car series.



Kahne will drive for his own Kasey Kahne Racing team and will have Brad Sweet as a teammate. KKR has been successful in the dirt sprint ranks, with more than 1,700 World of Outlaw feature race wins. Both Kahne and Sweet will kick off their 2019 dirt-sprint seasons at Volusia Speedway in Flordia with the Dirt Car Nationals on Feb. 6. Both drivers will be racing as early as January, though, as they both plan to compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals dirt midget event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jan. 14-19.



“This is the most excited I have been in a long time to get back to racing,” Kahne said. "I feel great, and I’ve been working out a lot preparing for the upcoming season. Returning to sprint cars on a more regular basis is something that I have been looking forward to for years.”