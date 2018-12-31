Top 10 Driving Moments of the 2018 Formula 1 Season

Dramatic in its entirety, the German Grand Prix weekend saw Hamilton drop out of Q1 with hydraulic issues and Vettel take pole. Anyone in their right mind would have put money on Vettel cruising to an easy win, but the clouds had other ideas.

Hamilton fought from P14 on his set of soft tires while wishy-washy weather meant that no team was sure when rain would come, if at all. Strategies were improvised on the fly as teams gambled on weather changes, and at one point, every available tire was in use on the track, courtesy of an enterprising (but fruitless) stint by Gasly on a set of full wets.

Mercedes also anticipated a change to wet-weather tires at some point, but never pulled the trigger, forcing the Brit to tend to his soft tires for 43 laps against Pirelli's warranty of 35. After a long-awaited switch to ultra softs, Hamilton set three consecutive fastest laps while climbing the insurmountable obstacle that was Vettel's lead—then Vettel crashed on lap 52, forcing a safety car to intervene, under which Bottas and Räikkönen would pit. This gave Hamilton the race lead, but the problem of faster competitors directly on his six.

Upon the race's restart, Räikkönen failed to take position from Bottas, who looked ready to challenge Hamilton for the lead until orders from on high demanded that Valtteri stand down to preserve a surefire Mercedes one-two in Germany. Bottas complied, and Hamilton took the first win from a start outside the top six of his career.

Though his result was effectively secured by team orders, Hamilton's drive ticked all the boxes for a heroic performance. The title lead was at stake, conditions were iffy, and he had an entire field to pass—but despite it all, he won, even collecting the fastest lap along the way. Germany 2018 won't be forgotten any time soon, and is without a doubt one of the best Grands Prix of the V-6 era.