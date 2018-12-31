These Were the 9 Most Painful Moments of the 2018 Formula 1 Season

Australia and America have a lot in common. (Both are former colonies of Britain with four-syllable names bookended by the letter A, for example.) For that reason, perhaps, Haas must have felt it had the home field advantage when it qualified a healthy P6 and P7. Rapid early-race overtakes and a spin by Max Verstappen put Haas's drivers P4 and P5, on track for its best-ever finishes in F1.

And then it came time for pit stops. Magnussen stopped by the garage for a fresh set of tires, but left with a cross-threaded wheel nut. He was instructed to pull over and retire while Grosjean got the command to pit, which ended the same way. While team principal Gunther Steiner briefed media on the cause of its misfortunes—a lack of pit stop practice—good guy Grosjean hunted down the teary mechanic whose mistakes cost the team so dearly to console him.

2: Deja Vu in Belgium