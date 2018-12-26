Kurt Busch's New Deal With Chip Ganassi May Lead to Drives at Indy 500 or Daytona 24

Kurt Busch’s recent deal with Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 2019 season may lead to other major opportunities to compete at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in January and the famous Indianapolis 500 in May. “In my conversations with Kurt, all that stuff is available,” said CGR owner Chip Ganassi during a press conference as quoted by Autosport . “All our cars are available to all of our drivers.” Chip Ganassi Racing competes in several motorsport disciplines, including NASCAR, IndyCar, and IMSA.

Busch did the famous "Double" in 2014, competing in both the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500, managing to finish in sixth place at Indianapolis, the highest position for any rookie in that year’s race.

“It's not often you have a guy that has the experience to do that, like at Indy in an IndyCar,” Ganassi said. "It's certainly on the table if need be."



Busch has competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona twice, in 2005 and 2008, with a best finish of third in 2008. Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson's NASCAR deals with Chip Ganassi Racing have led to opportunities to compete in the Rolex 24.



“You don’t know what’s around the next corner as far as motivation and challenges,” Busch said in the same press conference, as quoted by NASCAR.com. “So, for right now, I see it all in and we’ll see how it goes from there.”