AJ Allmendinger Goes From NASCAR Driver to Race Broadcaster in 2019
The former NASCAR driver has signed a multi-year deal with NBC Sports.
Since losing his ride in the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet at the end of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season, AJ Allmendinger has shifted his career focus, at least somewhat, to broadcasting. Allmendinger has signed a deal with NBC Sports to be a part of the network’s broadcast teams highlighting IMSA Sports Car Championship coverage and the NASCAR America show on the NBC Sports Network.
“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in my life alongside some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in motorsports, and to be a part of NBC Sports’ second-to-none coverage,” Allmendinger said in a press release from the network.
Allmendinger will begin his gig with NBC in January for coverage of Rolex 24 IMSA event at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. He’ll be pulling double duty there as he’ll also be a competitor, driving for Meyer Shank Racing. He has competed in the Rolex 24 in 12 of the last 13 years and was on the winning team in 2012.
Allmendinger said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he also would like to continue to compete in NASCAR races on road courses. He says his new bosses at NBC are encouraging him to keep racing whenever he gets the opportunity.
“AJ loves to race and is passionate about IMSA,” NBC Sports Executive Producer and President of Production Sam Flood said. “His career as a driver across IMSA, NASCAR, and open wheel will bring a unique mix of experience and insight to the NBC Sports team.”
Allmendinger raced in NASCAR’s top series from 2007 through 2018, competing in 371 races. He won once, at Watkins Glen International in 2014, his first year with JTG-Daugherty Racing.
Throughout his NASCAR career, Allmendinger also raced for teams including Team Penske, Richard Petty Motorsports, and the now-defunct Phoenix Racing as well as Red Bull Racing.
Allmendinger also is a former Champ Car competitor.
