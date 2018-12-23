AJ Allmendinger Goes From NASCAR Driver to Race Broadcaster in 2019

Since losing his ride in the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet at the end of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season, AJ Allmendinger has shifted his career focus, at least somewhat, to broadcasting. Allmendinger has signed a deal with NBC Sports to be a part of the network’s broadcast teams highlighting IMSA Sports Car Championship coverage and the NASCAR America show on the NBC Sports Network.



“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in my life alongside some of the most knowledgeable and influential voices in motorsports, and to be a part of NBC Sports’ second-to-none coverage,” Allmendinger said in a press release from the network.



Allmendinger will begin his gig with NBC in January for coverage of Rolex 24 IMSA event at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. He’ll be pulling double duty there as he’ll also be a competitor, driving for Meyer Shank Racing. He has competed in the Rolex 24 in 12 of the last 13 years and was on the winning team in 2012.