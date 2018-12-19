IndyCar Re-Ups Turbocharger Alliance With BorgWarner Through 2020

BorgWarner, an important and instantly recognizable name within the IndyCar circle, will continue to serve as the series' sole turbocharger provider through 2020, the company revealed on Wednesday.

The two parties began their exclusive partnership in 2012 and, since then, have accumulated over 1.25 million miles using BorgWarner parts. A pair of the company's Engineered for Racing (EFR) turbos is fitted to both Chevrolet and Honda's race-spec, 2.2-liter V-6 engines and support upwards of 700 horsepower in competition applications.

“BorgWarner is honored to continue its partnership with INDYCAR and the IndyCar Series, America’s premier open-wheel racing series,” said Scott Gallett, vice president of marketing, public relations, government affairs, and internal communications at BorgWarner Inc. “Our EFR turbochargers are the perfect match for INDYCAR, with their advanced engineering, low weight, and proven durability, they truly are engineered for racing.”