NASCAR: Daniel Hemric to Pilot Iconic No. 8 Chevrolet in 2019 Cup Series Revival

On Friday during Richard Childress Racing's 50th anniversary season celebration, the team announced that Daniel Hemric is bringing back the iconic No. 8 Chevrolet full-time to NASCAR's top division.

Replacing the No. 31 car formerly piloted by Ryan Newman, the No. 8 with Hemric behind the wheel brings back some nostalgic vibes from RCR's golden days. The No.31 car had been part of RCR since the 1997 season when the organization expanded to run two cars full-time in the Cup Series.

Along with Hemric's car number announcement, the team also unveiled two special gold-painted Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s that he and his teammate Austin Dillon will pilot during the 2019 Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.