Sébastien Loeb, 9-Time Rally Champion, Is Returning to WRC With Hyundai

Sébastien Loeb won the World Rally Championship a record nine times in his career before retiring in 2012, among several other records he racked up in the sport. Yet he proved that he's still got it in a WRC car by winning overall at last year's Rally de España. So, naturally, Hyundai wants him on its squad for 2019.

Loeb has signed to do some World Rally Championship rounds for Hyundai in 2019, as confirmed by Hyundai WRC team manager Alain Penasse to Autosport. This is his first professional contract outside Groupe PSA, the French company behind Peugeot and Citroën.

It's also a good deal for Hyundai, whose car nearly won the Drivers' Championship this year in the hands of Thierry Neuville. Autosport understands that Loeb won't be running a full WRC season, but he will rotate in and out of Hyundai's driver lineup next year, just as the team did with Dani Sordo and Hayden Paddon in 2018.

Still, it's always good to have an extremely experienced driver on the team to help develop a WRC car. It's unlikely to see Loeb at the WRC's Monte Carlo season opener due to his participation in the Dakar Rally and Hyundai's assurances that there wouldn't be any surprise entries there. No details have been announced as to where Loeb will be competing, or what this means for Hayden Paddon. Paddon isn't competing in Monte Carlo, either, but was believed to be returning to Hyundai this year.