Race-Spec NASCAR Ford Fusion Hits Auction Block, All Proceeds Going to Shriners Hospitals

Shriners Hospitals for Children will benefit from the sale of a race-used No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford driven by David Ragan in the NASCAR Cup Series. The car will hit the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction event in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 17, and the entire selling price will be donated to Shriners Hospitals. The 2018 Ford Fusion is Front Row Motorsports chassis No. 574 and is powered by a 750-horsepower Roush Yates engine. It also includes a four-speed G-Force transmission and a 4.3 rear gear, Goodyear tires, one of Ragan’s carbon-fiber seat shells and SFI-certified seat insert, and seven-point racing harness. Fittingly, it features a paint scheme recognizing the 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children locations. The auction also will include four garage passes for a 2019 NASCAR Cup Series race of the auction winner’s choice.

"I am excited to combine my two passions of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Ragan said in a press release. "One lucky high bidder will not only have the opportunity to win an authentic Ford Fusion racecar but also make a big difference for the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. All the proceeds of the car are going to the hospitals, and that's exciting because we're looking for a big bid. And this car is the real deal. With a 750 horsepower Roush Yates Racing engine and prepared to hit the track, I am sure it will draw some attention in Scottsdale. I will be there to meet the winner and thank them personally."



Ragan drove the car in three Cup Series races last season.



Ragan has been a Shriners International member since 2012 and is its NASCAR ambassador.



"David continues to be a tremendous ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” Shriners Hospitals for Children Chairman of the Board of Directors Jim Cain said. "Our partnership with David has increased awareness for our health care system and the work we do for our patients. This is now a unique way for us to raise the funds needed to continue to provide the excellent care given at each hospital. We're looking forward to the auction in January."