Volkswagen Displays Record-Breaking I.D. R Pikes Peak at Petersen Museum

Volkswagen announced Monday that its groundbreaking electric I.D. R Pikes Peak prototype race car will be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California until Feb. 1, where it will be one of the vehicles that make up the "Driving Toward Tomorrow" exhibit.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to showcase the I.D. R Pikes Peak race car at a world-renowned museum like the Petersen," stated Volkswagen of America marketing executive Derrick Hatami. "We are excited for members of the public to have a chance to see the record-breaking electric vehicle while it is on display, especially as it leads into the Petersen's future-of-mobility exhibition."

"As we head toward an electric future, we are proud to be at the forefront of the discussion," added Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. "Through our collaborations with Volkswagen, we are able to showcase one of the most impressive electric cars in the world, inspiring our audience to be curious about the future of mobility and the implications it has on the automotive industry as a whole."