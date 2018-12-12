Volkswagen Displays Record-Breaking I.D. R Pikes Peak at Petersen Museum
Volkswagen's 680-horsepower electric prototype race car can be seen at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California until Feb. 1.
Volkswagen announced Monday that its groundbreaking electric I.D. R Pikes Peak prototype race car will be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California until Feb. 1, where it will be one of the vehicles that make up the "Driving Toward Tomorrow" exhibit.
"It is an honor to have the opportunity to showcase the I.D. R Pikes Peak race car at a world-renowned museum like the Petersen," stated Volkswagen of America marketing executive Derrick Hatami. "We are excited for members of the public to have a chance to see the record-breaking electric vehicle while it is on display, especially as it leads into the Petersen's future-of-mobility exhibition."
"As we head toward an electric future, we are proud to be at the forefront of the discussion," added Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. "Through our collaborations with Volkswagen, we are able to showcase one of the most impressive electric cars in the world, inspiring our audience to be curious about the future of mobility and the implications it has on the automotive industry as a whole."
The I.D. R Pikes Peak was developed specifically to set a course record at the race for which it was named. To accomplish this, Volkswagen formed a skunkworks team of the best motorsport engineers available—some with Formula 1 experience—to design, construct, test, and deploy the I.D. R. From conception to completion, the I.D. R program took just 249 days.
As for the car itself, it's made largely from carbon fiber, giving it a weight under 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds). Power comes from a pair of electric motors, each attached to a mechanical differential, one per axle. Together, they produce 680 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Traction control aids the I.D. R with its 0-to-60 blitz, which takes only 2.25 seconds. An electronic limiter prevented the car from exceeding 150 miles per hour—higher speeds weren't necessary on Pikes Peak and would be an unneeded expenditure of energy.
The program culminated in a single timed run, driven by 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Romain Dumas. The Frenchman flattened the electric vehicle course record by almost a minute flat, and made a casualty of the overall record in the process, effectively changing the way people will talk about Pikes Peak records.
Volkswagen and Dumas may not yet be done, either. After thrashing Goodwood's electric course record, the I.D. R is said to be headed to Germany's Nürburgring for an attempt at rewriting the track's electric vehicle lap record before returning to Goodwood to chase the overall course record. We hope the car's story isn't over—it'd be a shame if we never got to say "I.D. R Evolution."
- RELATEDHow the VW I.D. R Went from Daydream to Pikes Peak Record Holder in 249 DaysVolkswagen put together an A-Team to reset the Pikes Peak record with the I.D. R—and they did it in less than nine months.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Sets Sights on Nürburgring Record with Modified I.D. R: ReportSimulator times allegedly put the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo's record within reach, so VW will have to work extra hard.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Five Best Moments from the 2018 Goodwood Festival of SpeedThis year's rendition of the Festival of Speed was an unforgettable experience.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Working on 'I.D. Lounge' Fancy EV Crossover for 2019 Reveal: ReportI.D. Lounge will allegedly match the size of the Touareg and offer the finest interior design and materials of any VW EV.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Exec Reveals Specs for Momentous I.D. Hatchback EVThe Volkswagen I.D. will be the company's first mass-market electric vehicle produced on its modular MEB platform.READ NOW