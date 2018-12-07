Alexander Rossi to Drive Team Penske Acura DPi at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring

In a surprise announcement made Friday morning, it was revealed that Alexander Rossi will officially compete with Acura Team Penske at the 2019 Rolex 24 and 12 Hours of Sebring. The Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver will moonlight in the IMSA endurance races as part of his affiliation with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Acura, a relationship that also bred a Baja 1000 entry for the 27-year old.

Rossi will drive the No. 7 Acura ARX-05 DPi alongside Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor, making his series debut in Daytona come January.

“I have watched and raced against Team Penske in IndyCar and I have a lot of respect for the organization and what they do and how they do it,” said Rossi. “I really appreciate Andretti Autosport for allowing me the opportunity to represent Acura in some of the biggest sports car races in the world. I can’t wait to work with Helio and Ricky, to learn from them and hopefully contribute to some wins and a championship for Acura Team Penske.”

The American open-wheel star formerly raced across the pond in GP3 and GP2 before driving for Marussia F1. Following the team's closure, he relocated to the States and won the Indianapolis 500 in his rookie appearance.