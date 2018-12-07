Justin Haley Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie Season

Justin Haley will be a NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie in 2019, making the move from the NASCAR Truck Series to drive the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. The team recently announced a multi-year deal with the driver.



“I am really looking forward to 2019," team owner Matt Kaulig said in a press release. “Justin is coming off of the best season of his young career and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 11 car.”



Haley was among the four drivers vying for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16. He finished third in the standings after an eighth-place race finish. The 2018 season was the only in which Haley ran all 23 races on the schedule; he claimed three wins during that period.