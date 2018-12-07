NASCAR Legends Jeff Gordon, Red Farmer Selected for NMPA Hall of Fame Membership

Racing legends Jeff Gordon and Charles “Red” Farmer have been named 2019 inductees into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in Darlington, South Carolina. Their official inductions will be Jan. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Gordon is a four-time champion in NASCAR’s premier series, winning titles in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. He competed in 805 races, resulting in 93 wins, including a modern-era record of 13 wins in 1998. His wins tally puts him third on the all-time wins list, behind 200-race winner Richard Petty and 105-race winner David Pearson.



Gordon, who began his top-level NASCAR career in the final race of 1992 and retired at the end of the 2015 season only to return for eight races as a substitute for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2016, is slated to be inducted into two halls of fame in 2019. He’ll also be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame early next year.