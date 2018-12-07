NASCAR Legends Jeff Gordon, Red Farmer Selected for NMPA Hall of Fame Membership

Gordon is now scheduled for two hall of fame inductions in 2019.

By Amanda Vincent
NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day
Streeter Lecka—Getty Images

Racing legends Jeff Gordon and Charles “Red” Farmer have been named 2019 inductees into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in Darlington, South Carolina. Their official inductions will be Jan. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gordon is a four-time champion in NASCAR’s premier series, winning titles in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. He competed in 805 races, resulting in 93 wins, including a modern-era record of 13 wins in 1998. His wins tally puts him third on the all-time wins list, behind 200-race winner Richard Petty and 105-race winner David Pearson.

Gordon, who began his top-level NASCAR career in the final race of 1992 and retired at the end of the 2015 season only to return for eight races as a substitute for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2016, is slated to be inducted into two halls of fame in 2019. He’ll also be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame early next year.

Getty Images for NASCAR

Alabama Gang at Daytona.

Famed Alabama Gange members [L to R] Bobby Allison, Red Farmer, and Donnie Allison at Talladega Superspeedway during a NASCAR race weekend there in 2007.

Farmer is a stock-car racing legend. His NASCAR top-level career that included 36 races between 1953 and 1975 was unfruitful, in terms of wins, but he was a master of short-track racing. As a result, he was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers, a list compiled in 1998 to celebrate the sanctioning body's 50th anniversary. Some of Farmer's stats, especially from the early years of his career, are unclear, but he has been credited with as many as 800 wins on short tracks. Farmer won three-consecutive NASCAR Late Model Sportsman championships between 1969 and 1971 and was NASCAR Modified champion in 1956.

Gordon and Farmer were selected for 2019 induction into the NMPA Hall of Fame by a vote among NMPA membership. Both Gordon and Famer were selected on 65 percent of ballots cast.

