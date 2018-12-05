New Team Purchases Furniture Row Racing's NASCAR Charter for Record Amount

A new NASCAR Cup Series team, formed by Spire Sports an Entertainment founders Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyer, has purchased the charter that was formerly held by the now-defunct Furniture Row Racing. FRR, which fielded the No. 78 Toyota of driver Martin Truex Jr., shut down upon the conclusion of the 2018 season.



“We think this is the perfect time to buy in,” Dickerson told NBC Sports. “Our guys sit in boardrooms and tell people how much they believe in the sport. We believe in this sport. We believe in the leadership.”



Spire Sports and Entertainment manages the careers of several NASCAR drivers, including Cup Series pro Kyle Larson. The company also works with several NASCAR teams such as Hendrick Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing.



The new race team will run a No. 77 Chevrolet. Driver and sponsor announcements are forthcoming.