Nissan's Leaf NISMO RC Electric Race Car Wows With 322 HP and AWD

The Leaf Nismo RC is an almost fully redesigned version of the electric road car, sharing but a few styling cues and drivetrain components. As opposed to the road car, the Nismo RC uses a carbon fiber monocoque with an integrated roll cage for rigidity and lightness, giving the car a weight of just 2,690 pounds (1,220 kilograms).

Nissan revealed a racing version of its electric Leaf hatchback on Thursday, naming the car the Leaf Nismo RC. Sadly, it doesn't appear that Nissan will organize a spec racing series for customers or professional racers.

As opposed to the road-going Leaf's 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque from its front axle, the Leaf Nismo RC possesses an inverter and electric motor on each axle, together generating 322 horsepower (240 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (640 newton-meters) of torque. This power is distributed to the tires with the most grip at all times, though Nissan doesn't state whether this is done with an electronic differential and active torque vectoring or a traditional mechanical diff and step-down transmission, like on the Volkswagen I.D. R.

All this is good for a zero-to-60 scramble in approximately 3.4 seconds.

Juice flows from a mid-mounted lithium-ion battery, mounted amidships for favorable weight distribution. This battery is identical to the 40-kilowatt-hour unit found in the road car, meaning it too is light, but also not particularly capacious, especially for a race car.