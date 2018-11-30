Nissan's Leaf NISMO RC Electric Race Car Wows With 322 HP and AWD
Nissan's turning over a new Leaf—the once odd-looking EV is now Longbottoming before our eyes.
Nissan revealed a racing version of its electric Leaf hatchback on Thursday, naming the car the Leaf Nismo RC. Sadly, it doesn't appear that Nissan will organize a spec racing series for customers or professional racers.
The Leaf Nismo RC is an almost fully redesigned version of the electric road car, sharing but a few styling cues and drivetrain components. As opposed to the road car, the Nismo RC uses a carbon fiber monocoque with an integrated roll cage for rigidity and lightness, giving the car a weight of just 2,690 pounds (1,220 kilograms).
As opposed to the road-going Leaf's 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque from its front axle, the Leaf Nismo RC possesses an inverter and electric motor on each axle, together generating 322 horsepower (240 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (640 newton-meters) of torque. This power is distributed to the tires with the most grip at all times, though Nissan doesn't state whether this is done with an electronic differential and active torque vectoring or a traditional mechanical diff and step-down transmission, like on the Volkswagen I.D. R.
All this is good for a zero-to-60 scramble in approximately 3.4 seconds.
Juice flows from a mid-mounted lithium-ion battery, mounted amidships for favorable weight distribution. This battery is identical to the 40-kilowatt-hour unit found in the road car, meaning it too is light, but also not particularly capacious, especially for a race car.
"The all-new LEAF NISMO RC shows how we're setting our sights even higher when it comes to raw power and performance—making electric vehicles even more exciting for customers," stated Nissan's global EV marketing head, Daniele Schillaci. "It's our most thrilling expression yet of the philosophy of Nissan Intelligent Mobility."
Nissan plans to build only six of the Leaf Nismo RC, meaning no customer race cars, and certainly no road cars. The automaker will exhibit the Leaf Nismo RC to the public on Sunday, December 2 at its Nismo Festival at Fuji International Speedway, where Nissan will also show off its second-generation Formula E car, due to race for the first time in mid-December.
The Drive contacted Nissan for additional technical information about the Leaf Nismo RC, and we will update when we receive a response.
- RELATED2019 Nissan Leaf: New Safety Tech, Still Short on RangeCould the updates for 2019 help the Nissan Leaf go mainstream?READ NOW
- RELATEDLeaf EV Is Helping Power Nissan's North American Headquarters Thanks to V2G TechA prototype charging system allows cars to send power back into the grid.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan's Carlos Ghosn Forced Aides Into Post-Retirement Payment Scheme: ReportCarlos Ghosn reportedly set up post-retirement payments to avoid criticism despite being one of the industry's highest paid executives.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 5 Newest Electric and Hybrid Cars Unveiled at the 2018 LA Auto Show: Day 2Revealed at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is possibly the most important electric vehicle of 2019, and nobody has even noticed.READ NOW
- RELATEDAutomakers Are Helping China’s Government Track Electric Car Owners, Report SaysBig brother is always watching.READ NOW